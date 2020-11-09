One death, over 100 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, a 77-year-old man has passed away.

This brings the total number of deaths to 13.

111 new cases have been reported since Friday, the Ohio Department of Health says. There have been 1,299 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

55 more people have recovered over the weekend in connection to the virus. 848 recoveries have been reported since the start of the outbreak.

Four additional individuals have been hospitalized. There have been 119 hospitalizations in total.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

