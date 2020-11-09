Over 4,700 new cases of coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Over 4,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Health, there have been 4,706 new cases within the last 24 hours.

Seven deaths in connection to COVID-19 have been reported.

5,524 people have died since the start of the outbreak. There have been 254,974 reported cases in total.

There are 154 additional hospitalizations since Sunday. There have been 20,651 hospitalizations overall.

186,254 residents have presumed recovered.

