Prestonsburg business looks to spread holiday cheer to nursing homes

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lou’s Place for Pets has been a familiar drop-off point for children to mail their letters to Santa. This year the mailbox is collecting cards to spread cheer around nursing homes.

“A reminder of something so small as a Christmas card that somebody cares about you and wishes well means more anything that money can buy,” said Sheena Maynard, owner of Lou’s Place for Pets.

Maynard has seen the simple joy this small gesture can bring, even in her own family as one of her grandparents saved cards strangers sent. While the pandemic has been hard on many people, the people who live in facilities like nursing homes are more isolated than most. And many of them are battling Alzheimer’s or dementia on top of the loneliness that the pandemic has brought to the area.

“The seniors at these nursing homes they may not remember family members from week to week, let alone months and months into quarantine,” Maynard said. “They need a little reminder that there are people who love and care for them.”

Maynard says it doesn’t matter the kind of card, whether it’s a homemade card or a store-bought cards, only that it comes with a note.

“To know that a stranger has gone above and beyond to send your loved ones a little love. Hopefully, I’m putting the magic back in Christmas back in this town for sure,” Maynard said.

The mailbox will accept cards from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The project will continue through the second week of December.

