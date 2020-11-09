Advertisement

Search warrant leads to arrest

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after a search warrant lead to a large quantity of suspected meth was found on a property.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a residence on Safford School Road in Green Township.

Gallia Count Sheriff Matt Champlin says Thomas C. Patrick, 50, of Gallipolis, will be charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies found a very large quantity of what is suspected to be crystal methamphetamine and additional narcotics. Those narcotics were taken to the Ohio Attorney General’s Crime Lab for testing.

Investigators also seized a large quantity of firearms as well as over $13,000 in cash, which deputies say is believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

Sheriff Champlin says, "we are currently furthering this investigation and consulting with Prosecutor Jason Holdren regarding additional charges.  This investigation is just one more example of the continued level of professionalism and commitment that you can expect from your Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.”

