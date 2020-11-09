Senators react to Former Justice Neely’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely has passed away.

According to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, Neely died at his home in Charleston on Sunday, November 9 surrounded by his wife, sons and closest friends.

Officials say he died of recently diagnosed liver cancer.

Neely was 79 years old.

Justice Neely was elected in to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1970. He was elected to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia in 1972 and re-elected in 1984.

Neely was Chief Justice from 1980 to 1981, 1985 to 1986, 1990 to 1991, and 1994 to 1995.

He retired from the Court on April 15, 1995.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has released a statement saying, “Just learned Justice Richard Neely passed away. Justice Neely was a wonderful man, great legal mind, and a good and loyal friend to our family. Our thoughts go to Carolyn and the entire Neely family. I know Charlie and I will miss seeing Richard and Carolyn on their daily walks around Charleston. What a loss.”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the passing of former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Richard Neely.

“Gayle and I send our heartfelt condolences to Justice Richard Neely’s wife Carolyn, his sons John and Whittaker, and their entire family. Richard has been a close family friend since his days as a young lawyer in Fairmont after returning from serving in Vietnam. Richard continued to give back to his community, serving in the House of Delegates and later becoming a West Virginia Supreme Court Justice, serving West Virginians until 1995. This is a sad day for all West Virginians, and our thoughts and prayers are with Richard’s family and loved ones who are mourning this loss."

“Justice Neely dedicated his life to our state’s judicial system as a Justice, practicing attorney and author,” said Chief Justice Tim Armstead. “I first got to know Justice Neely when he was my economics professor at the University of Charleston. He leaves a lasting legacy and his work will live on for many years to come. I send my sincere condolences to his family.”

“I served with Richard Neely for six years and he was truly one-of-a kind!” said Justice Margaret Workman. “He had a colorful personality, a razor-sharp wit, a brilliant mind and a rambunctious sense of humor. He was a lot of fun to work with; and we could disagree on issues without being personally disagreeable. In the 23 years he served on the Court, he left an immense body of work. My deepest condolences to Carolyn, Chase, and John.”

“This is very sad news. Justice Neely’s life was unique in so many respects and his judicial service to the people of West Virginia extensive. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said Justice Evan Jenkins.

Justice John Hutchison said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of former Justice Neely. His service to the state and to West Virginia’s community of lawyers was significant. He was dedicated to the advancement of the law and the legal profession in our state.”

