Tamarack expected to reopen this week

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tamarack is expected to reopen Friday, November 13.

According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Tamarack has been closed since October 29 after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say other employees were quarantined and received negative tests.

Contact tracing is finished and the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department say they didn’t identify any members of the public that had been exposed.

The facility has since been deep cleaned.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and kindness,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority, which manages Tamarack. “Tamarack is a gem for West Virginia, and our staff represent our state well every day. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they responded quickly and appropriately in this situation. We worked closely with our local health department and we look forward to a safe reopening on November 13.”

