Troopers asking for help finding “armed and dangerous” man

Tracy Parsons
Tracy Parsons(WSAZ, WVSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are asking for help in finding a man they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Troopers say Tracy Glenn Parsons, 53, is wanted in connection to a home invasion in South Carolina.

WVSP says Parsons has ties to Boone County, West Virginia and was believed to be last seen in the Foster area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-369-7800.

