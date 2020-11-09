UPDATE | One lane of U.S. 35 reopens after crash

UPDATE 11/9/20 @ 10:05 a.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one lane of U.S. 35 at Ebb Tomblin Road has opened back up.

This is after two separate crashes shut both eastbound lanes down Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/9/20 @ 8:54 a.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol says two separate crashes have shut down part of U.S. 35.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday at Ebb Tomblin Road and U.S. 35.

Both eastbound lanes are closed due to the accidents.

Highway patrol says injuries do not appear to be major.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

