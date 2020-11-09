Advertisement

Virgin Hyperloop holds first passenger test-ride

The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on...
The Virgin Hyperloop is shown in file video. The hyperloop gave a test ride with passengers on Sunday.(Source: Virgin Hyperloop One/CNN/file)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An unproven transportation system called a “hyperloop” gave its first test ride in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Called the Virgin Hyperloop, it uses magnets and vacuum tubes to move pods.

The goal is to reach 600 mph with low energy expenditure, but the test run was much slower due to the length of the track.

Virgin Hyperloop is still raising money for a six-mile test facility. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is also interested in the technology.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ a family was out shooting guns when a .50 caliber rifle exploded.
Sheriff: Two injured after rifle explodes
According to Jeopardy’s twitter page, Host Alex Trebek has died at age 80.
Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
The updated metric map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in our...
Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red
Chief Ray Cornwell says the call came from behind the 1300 block of 4th Ave.
Huntington police respond to shots fired call
2020 election day
WSAZ Elections Coverage

Latest News

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Florida man becomes first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon
Florida man becomes first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts
Another COVID-19 death is reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Another COVID-19 death reported in Boyd County