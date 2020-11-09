West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As COVID-19 cases climb across the U.S., pharmaceutical company Pfizer is working to test a new vaccine and early results show it’s more than 90 percent effective.

A couple in Barboursville, West Virginia say they have participated in the Pfizer trial and have driven to Columbus, Ohio, for the appointments.

“We’ve been traveling all over the country since I retired, going to all of the national parks,” said Randi Custer.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down state borders, the retirement adventures of Susan and Randi came to a screeching halt.

“So we are kind of like guinea pigs because we don’t have any other medications that would complicate the situation,” said Susan Whitmore.

After losing three friends to coronavirus, they decided they wanted to be a part of the solution.

“I guess that’s the biggest thing,” Whitmore said. “We just wanted to stop saying we can’t do this, we can’t do this, let’s do something.”

Online research led them to vaccine trials. They were contacted and told they would be a candidate for the Pfizer vaccine trial.

At their appointment they underwent screening and their blood was drawn, as well as tested for COVID-19.

The couple was told they were a good candidate for the trial.

“We had to read thirty pages of documents and disclaimers and explanations,” Whitmore said.

More than 44,000 people have participated in the study which required two shots dispensed a few weeks apart.

As in most drug trials, only high-level people within the company know who was given the vaccine or the placebo, which was saline. Susan says the vials were even covered up when administered, so you couldn’t tell what color the solution was.

Randi and Susan say they only felt some mild symptoms after the second dose.

“I promptly got a headache within two hours afterward,” Whitmore said. Her husband didn’t notice much of a difference until the following day.

“I felt warm and I measured my temperature,” said Custer. “They give you a thermometer, and I had a fever, not a big one. It got up to 99.9”

The couple was told to check in and report symptoms through an app. If the side effects were serious, they could contact their doctor, who would be able to reach the company and find out if they were given the vaccine.

“We aren’t afraid of science and we did a lot of reading before and I think we were ready for that,” Custer said. “So fear? Nah.”

Pfizer released phase three data on Monday, which shows the trial has evaluated 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no serious safety concerns.

The pair is hoping others who may feel helpless in the fight against the pandemic will do their research and volunteer for other trials going on across the country.

“There’s that song that says when you get a chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance,” Custer said. “We danced.”

Randi was able to attend church Sunday for the first time in seven months. The couple looks forward to putting it into four-wheel drive and leaving coronavirus in the rearview, getting back out on the road and doing what they love.

“How often do you get a chance to save the world?” Custer said.

Pfizer’s vaccine, which must be stored at 80 degrees Fahrenheit below 0, is not yet approved by the FDA.

Participants are being financially compensated and will be monitored for the next two years to study their immunity and antibodies to the virus.

Pfizer is just one of several companies developing a possible vaccine for COVID-19.

