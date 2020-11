KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is conducting its canvass of the general election. The results of the election will be certified 48 hours after the canvass is finished.

Chaelesse Delpleche joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk with a look at the process, which officials say is a crucial step in the election.

