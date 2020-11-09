Advertisement

WVU to play Georgetown next month

WVU
WVU(wdtv)
By Bryan Messerly
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The dates and matchups are set for the second year of the men’s basketball Big 12-BIG EAST Battle as the West Virginia Mountaineers will be playing at Georgetown on December 6th.

The matchups were jointly determined by the two conferences. The home school will have the prerogative to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast rights of the games will be determined by the conference national television rights agreement of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST. The four-year agreement will continue through 2022-23 with an equal number of games played in each conference’s home market each year. Television designations and times will be announced when available. All dates are subject to change.

Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

November 29:      Baylor at Seton Hall

December 1:        Oklahoma State at Marquette

December 3:        St. John’s at Texas Tech

December 6:        West Virginia at Georgetown, DePaul at Iowa State, Villanova at Texas

December 8:        Creighton at Kansas

December 9:        Oklahoma at Xavier, Providence at TCU

December 11:       Kansas State at Butler

