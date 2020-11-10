16 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 16 people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 10, 2020, there have been 861,038 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 29,316 total cases and 546 deaths.

The deaths include a 96-year old female from Boone County, a 75-year old female from Boone County, a 92-year old male from Wetzel County, a 47-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, a 65-year old male from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old female from Summers County.

There are 7,271 active cases.

21,499 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (233), Berkeley (1,965), Boone (468), Braxton (90), Brooke (305), Cabell (1,863), Calhoun (41), Clay (75), Doddridge (82), Fayette (857), Gilmer (119), Grant (219), Greenbrier (264), Hampshire (184), Hancock (296), Hardy (125), Harrison (786), Jackson (463), Jefferson (770), Kanawha (4,245), Lewis (168), Lincoln (312), Logan (853), Marion (495), Marshall (619), Mason (207), McDowell (175), Mercer (931), Mineral (371), Mingo (767), Monongalia (2,566), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (225), Ohio (828), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (77), Preston (280), Putnam (1,174), Raleigh (1,000), Randolph (500), Ritchie (72), Roane (123), Summers (178), Taylor (187), Tucker (71), Tyler (89), Upshur (314), Wayne (700), Webster (43), Wetzel (282), Wirt (59), Wood (1,166), Wyoming (443).

