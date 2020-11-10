Advertisement

32 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

32 new coronavirus cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
32 new coronavirus cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from a 12-year-old girl to a 79-year-old man who’s in hospital isolation. The rest are isolating at home.

Overall, the county has had 847 cases, 622 which have recovered.

Two hundred eleven cases remain active. There have been 14 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man died Monday after getting caught in a brush fire in Putnam County, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Elderly man’s death connected to brush fire; name released
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Name of person killed in crash released
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia
A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
After turning orange and being forced to sit out of their state tournaments due to the color...
3 Putnam County volleyball teams consider legal action for having to sit out state tournament

Latest News

It was roughly two weeks ago when the board voted to have in-person students return to the...
Mason County schools reverse decision to send in-person students back four days a week
Dr. Rahul Gupta is listed on the Biden-Harris transition website as the team leader of the...
Former Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. director, W.Va. Health Officer named to Biden transition team
The Pirates play in the semi-finals Wednesday night
WHEELERSBURG IN SOCCER FINAL FOUR
The National D-Day Memorial will hold a virtual Veteran's Day ceremony Wednesday.
Veterans Day forecast
Increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, Ohio are causing significant operational...
Lawrence County, Ohio Courthouse limiting access