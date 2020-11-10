32 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from a 12-year-old girl to a 79-year-old man who’s in hospital isolation. The rest are isolating at home.

Overall, the county has had 847 cases, 622 which have recovered.

Two hundred eleven cases remain active. There have been 14 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.