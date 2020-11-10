Advertisement

39 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-nine more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from two 13-year-old children to people in their 60s and 70s.

There already have been 264 cases so far this month – compared with 263 cases in all of October.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,022 cases total. Six hundred twenty-eight people have recovered.

There have been 25 deaths.

