Business to bring new jobs to Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new tenant has been approved for Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park.

According to the City of Pikeville, Wright Companies will lease and fully develop the second speculative building at the park. This will serve as the headquarters for their more than 20 businesses.

The company will be relocating its corporate offices and mixed materials division plant to KEIP from West Virginia.

Wright Companies has already added 250 employees to the region, but they will also be creating 40 new jobs, with 20 more planned for the future.

They plan on using the area’s modern infrastructure system, which includes rail, interstate and air opportunities to create, bag and distribute its construction materials all across the region, nation and world.

“We are excited to welcome the Wright Companies and their portfolio of businesses to our facilities,” said Jill Fraley Dotson, Executive Director of Economic Development for the City of Pikeville. “This partnership represents the type of anchor tenant we want at KEIP: a proven, company with global reach and a long track record of creating jobs.”

"The people behind the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park are changing the way Pikeville does business, for the better, "said Shannon Wright, President/CEO of Wright Concrete and Construction, Inc. “Our move to KEIP is a major milestone, not just in terms of growing our business and creating new jobs, but in seeing this transformative project come to fruition in the town we call home. We share KEIP’s commitment to creating a more prosperous community and are grateful for their continued support.”

The City of Pikeville received an Abandoned Mine Land grant for construction of the second speculative building at the industrial park in October 2019. It’s expected to be completed by April 2021. The lease with the Wright Companies will be executed by the end of the year.

