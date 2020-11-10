Color map impacting playoff season

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just as the exciting part of the season was getting underway, the Hurricane volleyball team is likely not going to be able to finish the season because of Putnam County’s orange status on the school metric map posted Saturday by the West Virginia Dept. of Education.

With state play starting Thursday, and the map not updated until Saturday, volleyball teams not in green, yellow, or gold counties will not be able to play.

On Saturday the WVSSAC announced guidelines for football playoffs which allow teams in orange or red counties a second chance to play on Sunday if they are downgraded to at least gold on the Saturday update.

“Our job is to try to make opportunities for the kids to play,” said WVSSAC Exec. Director Bernie Dolan. “I think we’ve tried to rationally have arguments that was able to move the needle to allow for participation. Probably if we hadn’t made any changes at all we probably wouldn’t have been playing beyond week three or four.”

Dolan says the WVSSAC had a similar back up plan for volleyball and soccer for regionals, but it is not an option for state for various reasons.

“There is a difference between regionals, sectionals, and state tournaments. But we have adjusted regionals and sectionals in volleyball and soccer. We don’t have the flexibility. If we move the whole tournament to next week, there’s a whole other group of people who may not make it by the color code.”

The map is updated Saturdays at 5 p.m.

