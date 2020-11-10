Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 28,805 cases, 530 deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As of 5 p.m. Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 28,805 total COVID-19 cases and 530 deaths.

The agency says there have been 854,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19.

According to the DHHR, there have been 28 additional deaths due to the virus as of Monday, including several from our region. Four of the deaths are considered probable.

Among the deaths from our region were: a 77-year old man from Boone County, a 93-year old woman from Logan County, an 80-year old woman from Fayette County, a 54-year old man from Fayette County, a 77-year old man from Kanawha County, a 69-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 69-year old woman from Putnam County, a 95-year old man from Kanawha County, a 93-year old man from Kanawha County, an 81-year old man from Kanawha County, an 88-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 63-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 73-year old man from Kanawha County, a 54-year old man from Fayette County, a 78-year old woman from Logan County, a 79-year old man from Putnam County, a 75-year old man from Putnam County, a 70-year old man from Putnam County, an 86-year old woman from Putnam County, and a 76-year old woman from Putnam County.

