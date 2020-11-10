Advertisement

Deadline approaching to apply for utility bill assistance program

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadline is approaching for customers to apply for help on their utility bills due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha County Commission is reminding customers of local Public Service Districts that the deadline is November 12, 2020.

Those who had unpaid utility bills from March 1 through July 31 of this year could receive financial assistance to pay those bills. This may be applied to customers who suffered an economic hardship because of COVID-19.

Governor Justice announced in October that $25 million funds of the CARES Act Relief have been allocated to assist qualifying residents in paying their utility bills.

Customers who qualify received a letter from their utility company within the last couple of weeks with an application to apply.

If you didn’t receive an application and believe you should have, or have any questions, contact your utility company or public service district as soon as possible.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

