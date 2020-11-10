Elderly man’s death connected to brush fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly man died Monday after getting caught in a brush fire, firefighters say.

According to the Hurricane fire chief, Hurricane fire and rescue responded to a brush fire in the 7900 block of U.S. 60. The incident was reported just before 4 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found the body of an 86-year-old man. The fire was quickly put out.

The incident is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Division of Forestry, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say it is not considered suspicious, though.

