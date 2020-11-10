Advertisement

Employee at assessor’s office tests positive for COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kanawha County Assessor, Sallie Robinson, was notified Tuesday. Robinson immediately told employees who were in contact with the positive employee.

The National Guard has been requested to sanitize the space where the individual worked.

Robinson says the front office of the Assessor’s Office will be closed until Monday, November 16.

If you need personal property tickets, you will still be able to get them.

Testing is being set up for employees.

Assessor Robinson says they are continuing to follow guidelines from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

