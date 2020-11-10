Advertisement

Firefighters search abandoned home after fire

Firefighters quickly knock down a fire at an abandoned house.
Firefighters quickly knock down a fire at an abandoned house.(John Green)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An early morning fire has heavily damaged a home in Charleston.

Fire burned through a boarded up home in the 200 block of Wyoming St.

The fire started about 4:45 Tuesday morning on Charleston’s West Side.

Firefighters are making sure there was no one inside.

They were able to quickly knock down the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
Tracy Parsons
Troopers asking for help finding “armed and dangerous” man
COVID-19
City hall closes due to COVID-19
Handcuffs image
Search warrant leads to arrest
Firefighters say the home on Kentuck Road caught fire just after 6:30 p.m.
Family’s home a total loss after fire

Latest News

Top tech gift ideas
Top tech gift ideas
Millie Peartree on Studio 3.
Transform the heart of your home for the holidays
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Name of person killed in crash released
Top tech gift ideas
Top tech gift ideas