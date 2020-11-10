Firefighters search abandoned home after fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An early morning fire has heavily damaged a home in Charleston.

Fire burned through a boarded up home in the 200 block of Wyoming St.

The fire started about 4:45 Tuesday morning on Charleston’s West Side.

Firefighters are making sure there was no one inside.

They were able to quickly knock down the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

