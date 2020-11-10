Hurricane volleyball team denied trip to states

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At the end of any winning team’s season, players and coaches typically prepare for a playoff run.

“We need to go to states,” said Hurricane volleyball player Kantley McKown. “We’ve made our point that we deserve to be there to play.”

For the hurricane volleyball team, that’s not the case as they are on the outside looking in after Putnam County came up orange on the most recent color-coded map.

“We’ve proved ourselves this far so we want to continue to prove ourselves so we want to continue to prove ourselves so just to know that we could have done it and that we didn’t have the opportunity to would stink,” said Hurricane volleyball coach Allie Douglas.

A loss of a postseason that stings even more, as the Hurricane football team prepares for a playoff game, with updated state guidelines for football allowing them to do so.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see that we don’t get to go to states based on our color but other sports do,” said player Reese Parsons. “It’s very unfair.”

For Hurricane, all of this came after an emotional high of clinching a spot nobody expected. Douglas her players say they are willing to do anything to take a shot at a championship.

“I’m just hoping that something’s going to change,” Douglas said. “That’s something to help these girls play. Anything that we can do. We’ll wear masks, we do in practice anyways. So they’re ready to wear masks. We’ll do anything we can to be able to take our shot that we earned to be there.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.