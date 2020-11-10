First Warning Forecast | Last Day Of Record Warmth

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been 30 years since we’ve had a stretch of warm, dry weather like this -- and this one was both warmer and drier than that one. Some of our cities broke or tied record highs that hadn’t been reached since the mid 1970s. Today will feature one more day of the same, as southerly breezes continue to foster afternoon highs in the 80-degree range. Instead of enjoying the outdoors however, you might want to look around the yard and see what needs to be cleaned up, as a steady rain is about to follow. One thing to avoid doing, is any outdoor burning. With the winds gusting up to around the 20-25mph range this afternoon, it’s simply not safe enough.

A front moving across the Mississippi River valley will send clouds our way by this evening, and rain (finally) returns overnight. This system will make up for lost time as well, giving us a soggy Wednesday with most of the Tri-State seeing around 1″- 2″ of rain. It indeed has poor timing for any Veterans Day festivities, but we do need a bit of a reset around here weather-wise, including with rain. Temperatures on Wednesday will be stuck in the 60s.

The bulk of the rain will exit the area by dawn on Thursday, but it’s expected that we’ll still have some lingering clouds and drizzle to start things off. When sunshine becomes more established Thursday afternoon, we’ll only be in the lower 60s -- a full 20-degrees cooler than where we are now but closer to where November should be this time of year. Look for some patchy frost Friday morning, but periods of drying sunshine between there and Saturday. Saturday afternoon gets a little murky again as we next await the eventual arrival of remnant moisture of Tropical Storm Eta (yes, that system is still hanging around). In the days that follow, look for a more winter-like cooldown early next week (which, by the way, also closely follows the pattern of previous November warm spells, as each prior event eventually gave way to snowfall before the end of the month).

