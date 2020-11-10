Local man recalls ‘Jeopardy!’ appearance with Alex Trebek

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hearts are heavy across the country as ‘Jeopardy!’ started in a way no one ever wanted to see.

The show’s executive producer paid tribute to its late longtime host Alex Trebek, who lost his battle with cancer Sunday.

Trebek taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago.

St. Albans native Jim-Bob Williams competed on the show in March 2019.

“It really hit hard,” Williams told WSAZ Monday night.

“We’re definitely going to miss Alex Trebek,” he said.

Williams was there the day Trebek announced he had pancreatic cancer.

“It’s like finding out a friend of the family had cancer, so when the news came Sunday it wasn’t a surprise, but it still hurt,” Williams said.

Williams didn’t learn about Trebek’s condition until later in the day after the taping.

Williams recalls a moment during a commercial break when Trebek fielded a question from an audience member.

“Somebody asked him what was on his bucket list,” Williams said. “He might have paused for a micro-second, but then he said his wife wanted him to get round to remodeling a bathroom. Afterward, when the announcement came, I was thinking he was such a consummate professional that he knew he was getting ready to announce some very serious business, but he was able to handle that question flawlessly.”

Trebek’s final 35 episodes will air as they were shot. His final episode will air on Christmas Day.

Williams was not victorious on his appearance. He had the bad luck of having to compete against James Holzhauer, the third-highest-earning American game show contestant ever.

