Manchin won’t vote to pack U.S. Supreme Court

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he won’t vote to pack the United State’s Supreme Court or vote to end the Senate’s filibuster.

A few weeks ago, he did not vote to confirm President Trump’s SUPCO nominee, now Justice Amy Coney Barrett, because of the process, saying it was too close to the election.

A concern of Republicans is that Democrats would add seats to the SUPCO, or “pack-it,” as it’s been called.

It’s still not clear which party will control the Senate-- there are two runoff elections for Senate seats in Georgia. If the Senate was tied 50-50, the vice president would get the deciding vote.

Manchin has long been considered, and even described himself, as someone with a willingness to work across the political aisle.

“Well, I would never be for packing the court. I’m not for doing away with the filibuster. These are, this is who we are as a Senate, and the Senate was designed to work in a bipartisan way. Both sides, both sides have been horrible about truly staying with the principals of the Senate.”

Manchin said other progressive ideas like the Green New Deal would not get his support.

“With the Green New Deal (it) would crush the United States as being the super power of the world because basically you have to have energy independence and we have energy independence. So if you have energy independence why would you basically do away with a stock feeder basically products such as coal, gas and oil right now? What we should be doing and what I will do, is vote and work harder for more innovation, for more technology. So that we are going to use all the resources we have in a much cleaner fashion."

On the phone Monday night with WSAZ, when asked if President Trump should concede the race, Senator Manchin, said “he definitely should once the canvass is done.” He went on to say if the intention of the Democratic Party was to commit fraud, they quote “did a pretty poor job,” citing the fact that Republicans won “everywhere except the presidency.”

