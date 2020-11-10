Multiple-vehicle crash causes road closure in part of Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A multiple vehicle crash has caused road closures in Kanawha County Tuesday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened in the 3400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Crede.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ two to three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Crews are on scene checking for injuries, but there is no report of any at this time.

Pennsylvania Avenue will remain shut down until the wreckage is cleared.

Pinch Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.