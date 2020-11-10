Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A murder suspect from Virginia has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to the United States Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia, Zane Christian has been arrested.

Officials say on Monday, a man from Salem, Virginia was murdered and Christian became the primary suspect.

On the same day, the USMS says Christian took off and allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The United States Marshals Service received a tip that Christian was staying at an apartment in Ravenswood, West Virginia on Tuesday.

Law enforcement found him there and he was taken into custody.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Ravenswood Police Department worked with the USMS to help arrest Christian.

