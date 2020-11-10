Advertisement

Name of person killed in crash released

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a person killed in a two vehicle crash has been released.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Wilson, 55, from Cabin Creek, died in the accident.

It happened on Saturday along MacCorkle Avenue in the Crown Hill area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

For our previous coverage on this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
Tracy Parsons
Troopers asking for help finding “armed and dangerous” man
COVID-19
City hall closes due to COVID-19
Handcuffs image
Search warrant leads to arrest
Firefighters say the home on Kentuck Road caught fire just after 6:30 p.m.
Family’s home a total loss after fire

Latest News

Top tech gift ideas
Top tech gift ideas
Millie Peartree on Studio 3.
Transform the heart of your home for the holidays
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Top tech gift ideas
Top tech gift ideas