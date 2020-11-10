Name of person killed in crash released

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a person killed in a two vehicle crash has been released.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Wilson, 55, from Cabin Creek, died in the accident.

It happened on Saturday along MacCorkle Avenue in the Crown Hill area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

