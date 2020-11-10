Nitro Police Department affected by state’s slowed training process

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nitro Police Department is down officers, and Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said the hiring process is a statewide issue slowed by COVID-19.

While they work to fill the department, it has taken a toll on the officers and could spill over to affecting the community.

Eggleston took to social media in order to find potential candidates.

NITRO POLICE DEPARTMENT GIVEAWAY*** BLACK AND WHITE FORD INTERCEPTER POLICE CRUISER LOW MILES The Nitro Police... Posted by Nitro Police Department on Saturday, November 7, 2020

“This is a joke, but it is also something to grab someone’s attention," Eggleston said. “Everyone is looking for different things like that.”

Eggleston said in a month, the department will be down three officers with two more retiring soon afterward.

With the next training coming up, the department will begin sifting through limited candidates as many departments search for officers.

“If we did not hire right now, this time in two years we would be down to 15 officers in a 20-man department,” Eggleston said.

When the department is down a few officers, the chief said they cannot respond quickly when people need help.

“If we are tied up on a crash on the interstate and we have a domestic call on Main Avenue, somebody has got to respond. It just takes us a while to get there because we don’t have near enough officers,” Eggleston said.

The chief said when they are short staffed, officers are not able to take much time off and they work overtime to cover shifts.

The state police hiring process is slowed because many department are wanting to put officers through limited training schedules.

Eggleston said if a candidate gets in and fails, then the department is put behind months before the next training session -- explaining the police academy has limited or cancelled some sessions due to COVID-19.

Each class has a limited 40-50 candidates that can go through it. Eggleston said there is a waiting list to get candidates into the police academy.

Like any department, if they do not get more officers, Eggleston said the job becomes unsafe for the ones they do have, especially when they answer calls alone.

“Nitro Police Department would not be able to do their job at any capacity. You would see very few police officers out here,” Eggleston said.

Nitro resident Shirley Taylor said she used to work in a dispatch center.

“I know what it is like when you have a town or more than one that is running thin with police officers,” Taylor said.

She said while she feels safe, she hopes someone will step up to serve the community she loves.

“Because it’s a nice community. It’s quiet, it’s good. its people care about each other,” Taylor said.

Eggleston says the process for hiring an officer can take six months or longer.

One of the biggest issues they face currently is the long waiting list for the mandatory training that all officers must complete at the West Virginia State Police Academy.

Eggleston said the backup is due to previously scheduled sessions that were canceled due to COVID-19.

Applications are due Nov. 23, 2020, to the Nitro Police Department, and the hiring test will take place on Dec. 5.

