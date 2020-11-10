Over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is seeing it’s 5th highest day of new coronavirus cases within 24 hours.

There are 2,120 new cases of COVID-19.

Governor Beshear says this is highest Tuesday when it comes to new coronavirus cases.

There have been 124,646 total cases since the outbreak began.

The positivity rate is at 7.68%.

Kentucky Public Health says 14 people have died. 1,590 Kentuckians have died in connection to the virus.

23,165 people have recovered.

