Over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is seeing it’s 5th highest day of new coronavirus cases within 24 hours.
There are 2,120 new cases of COVID-19.
Governor Beshear says this is highest Tuesday when it comes to new coronavirus cases.
There have been 124,646 total cases since the outbreak began.
The positivity rate is at 7.68%.
Kentucky Public Health says 14 people have died. 1,590 Kentuckians have died in connection to the virus.
23,165 people have recovered.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.