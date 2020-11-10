Over 6,500 COVID-19 cases reported within 24 hours in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - There have been 6,508 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 23 people have died in connection to the virus since Monday.

There have been 5,547 deaths overall.

Officials say there have been 261,482 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

386 additional individuals have been hospitalized and 21,037 hospitalizations have been reported overall.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 39 more people have been put into the ICU. There have been 4,086 people in the ICU since the start of the outbreak.

Governor Mike DeWine says everyone must take this pandemic seriously and it’s up to all of us to stop this spread.

189,079 Ohioans are presumed recovered.

