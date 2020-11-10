Advertisement

Police: 2 infants found dead outside NYC apartment building

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys,...
Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - Police are investigating after two infants were found dead, reportedly wrapped in paper, outside a New York City apartment building.

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found the infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon. A source says the infants were found wrapped in brown paper.

The boys were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the infants were found with physical trauma to their bodies. Their identities are not known, but it’s believed they were both younger than 1 month.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the babies' causes of death.

Copyright 2020 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
Tracy Parsons
Troopers asking for help finding “armed and dangerous” man
COVID-19
City hall closes due to COVID-19
Handcuffs image
Search warrant leads to arrest
Firefighters say the home on Kentuck Road caught fire just after 6:30 p.m.
Family’s home a total loss after fire

Latest News

This photo shows a sign on a J.C. Penney store in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
An election worker prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in...
28 election employees in 1 Missouri county have coronavirus
Top tech gift ideas
Top tech gift ideas
Millie Peartree on Studio 3.
Transform the heart of your home for the holidays
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
High court seems likely to leave health care law in place