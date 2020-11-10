Advertisement

Putnam County volleyball teams file petition against WVSSAC

After turning orange and being forced to sit out of their state tournaments due to the color...
After turning orange and being forced to sit out of their state tournaments due to the color code map, parents, coaches and students with three different Putnam County schools said they feel like their only option is to look into legal action.(Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Representatives of three high school volleyball teams in Putnam County have filed a petition against the WVSSAC over the stoppage of the State’s volleyball championship tournament.

Representatives from Buffalo, Hurricane, and Winfield High School filed the petition.

The petition, filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court, states that exceptions to WVSSAC rules were made to allow football teams to compete in playoff tournaments without granting the same accommodations to high school volleyball teams.

The petition argues that football is listed as a “high risk” sport while soccer and volleyball are considered “moderate risk," but football was granted exceptions “despite the higher designation.”

The petitioners also claimed discrimination against the WVSSAC. The petition reads, “The Petitioners and all other high school volleyball athletes in Putnam County and in other counties are being denied equal protection under the law, and are being discriminated against contrary to Title IX, through no fault of their own, because the WVSSAC’s adoption of exceptions for a sport almost played exclusively by males while refusing to do so for sports played exclusively by females.” The petition also states that the WVSSAC has refused to make scheduling modifications to the volleyball tournament to allow counties to participate.

This is a developing story. To see our previous coverage, click here.

