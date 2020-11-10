Advertisement

Thanksgiving guidance released in Kentucky

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released guidance on Thanksgiving.

Dr. Steven Stack announced the guidance Tuesday evening.

He says to avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.

“It’s a perfect recipe to spread this virus,” he said.

The guidance says you should always wear a face covering or mask, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet or more, and avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors.

“2020 has been rough on a lot of things, and it’s going to be a little rough on your Thanksgiving gathering,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

Catlettsburg resident Frances Hughes says she has no intention of following the guidance.

“If you can go to Walmart and wear your mask, why can’t you go to somebody’s home that’s family and wear your mask?” she said.

Hughes expects to have around 20 relatives at her home on Thanksgiving.

“I feel very safe, because we’re all Christian people,” she said. “This is beyond our control. This is God’s control.”

The guidance says you should not host or attend crowded parades and to avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on, or after Thanksgiving.

