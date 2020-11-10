Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 80-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman have died. There have been 114 coronavirus-related deaths.

There are 30 additional coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the total number up to 4,397.

There are 937 active cases, which is 28 more than Monday.

No additional recoveries have been reported.

