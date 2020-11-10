WSAZ Now Desk | Preview of A Change of Seasons: 50 Novembers Ago with Keith Morehouse
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sports Director Keith Morehouse takes us from the tragedy to the triumph in “A Change of Seasons: 50 Novembers Ago” on Thursday, Nov. 12.
He joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk with a preview of what viewers can expect to see during the special and the work behind the scenes to put it together.
