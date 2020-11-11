Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ man stole truck from Boone Co.

Tracy Parsons
Tracy Parsons(WSAZ, WVSP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County deputies say a man who’s wanted in connection to a home invasion out of South Carolina is now a suspect for a theft.

Tracy Glenn Parsons, 53, is the main suspect for a stolen truck, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the stolen truck is a grey 2019 Ford F-150 with the tags: 2nz517.

Parsons has ties to Boone County, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers said on Monday he was believed to be last seen in the Foster area and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-369-7800.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

