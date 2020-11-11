Advertisement

Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that led to crashes

Nov. 11, 2020
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015.

The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall.

The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.

GM says it’s cooperating in the probe.

