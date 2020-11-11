Court ruling: Putnam volleyball teams cannot play in state tournament

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Three volleyball teams from Putnam County will not be allowed to participate in the state volleyball tournament, a judge ruled Tuesday.

The teams with Hurricane, Buffalo and Winfield high schools on Tuesday filed a petition in Kanawha County Circuit Court, asking a judge to delay the state tournament, which is set to start Thursday.

Putnam County is currently listed in the orange on the state’s color coded map, preventing them from competing.

Lawyers for the Putnam County volleyball teams said other sports, like football, were granted the opportunities to postpone games, allowing them to play if the school moved into a different color-coded category.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission argued against the complaint, saying the girls volleyball teams were granted the same accommodations during their playoff and sectional competitions as football was given.

According to Kanawha County Circuit Court officials with Judge Carrie Webster’s office, the motion to delay the tournament was denied.

According to the WVSSAC, playoff and sectional games are controlled at the local level, while state tournaments are more involved as far as planning and coordination are concerned with teams coming from across the state.

Gov. Jim Justice will hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning at the West Virginia State Capitol.

