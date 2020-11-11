UPDATE | Fire damages family’s Milton home

UPDATE 11/10/20 @ 9:55 p.m.

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Red Cross is assisting a family after a fire damaged their home Tuesday night in Milton.

Firefighters say the blaze started in a bedroom, but the cause is unknown at this time. The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of 2nd Street.

Two adults and two elementary age children made it out of the home safely.

Crews from Milton and Ona volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, while the Culloden Volunteer Fire Department was on standby to help patrol the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews from multiple fire departments are on the scene Tuesday night of a house fire in Milton, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of 2nd Street.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, according to dispatchers.

Crews from Milton, Culloden and Ona volunteer fire departments were on the scene.

Additional information is unavailable at this time, including the cause.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.