DHHR releases Holiday guidance in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guidance for holidays has been released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human

Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia’s state health officer, gave some tips on what the DHHR is recommending for the holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance says only stick around immediate family members.

If you’ve had the coronavirus or think you may have it, you’re asked to not go around any family members.

If you have symptoms, you’re told to not go to any crowded areas or go around other members of your family.

They suggest a virtual celebration or to celebrate the holidays with our own household members to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19.

Activities in poorly ventilated indoor areas could increase the spread, so the guidance says you could gather outdoors or keep the windows open as an alternative.

If you’re planning on hosting or attending a holiday event, you should limit the number of people at the gathering. You can also ask guests to bring supplies like extra masks, hand sanitizers or tissues.

At a gathering, you should follow guidelines such as keeping six feet apart from people who are not in your household and wear a mask at all times.

For the full release on holiday guidance, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.