Advertisement

Employee of department managed by commission tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission says they have been notified an employee, who works for one of its departments have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The commission was told on Wednesday.

Contact tracing is being conducted and those who were in close contact with the positive employee are being offered tests through the health department.

“I have been very concerned about the uptick in cases over the past several weeks for Kanawha County.  The Commission has enforced the Health Department’s COVID guidelines.  This employee was following guidelines, by wearing their mask when around other employees and the public.  My thoughts are with the employee at this time and I do hope they recover quickly from this serious virus,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “My immediate concern is with the wellbeing of our employee and we wish him a speedy recovery. Our COVID-19 cases are growing and appear to be from community spread. We must remain vigilant and follow the guidelines.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with our employee at this time.  I wish them a speedy recovery and will be thinking of their family as well,” stated Commissioner Henry C. Shores.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man died Monday after getting caught in a brush fire in Putnam County, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Elderly man’s death connected to brush fire; name released
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Name of person killed in crash released
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia
A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
Dr. Steven Stack announced the guidance Tuesday evening.
Thanksgiving guidance released in Kentucky

Latest News

'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago' will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12 on WSAZ...
'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago'
Debbie Burcham died 8 days after contracting the virus.
Wife of Lawrence County, Ohio treasurer dies of COVID-19
Police find counterfeit money
Police find counterfeit money
Several Vinton County, Ohio, residents may see improved internet connection in the near future.
Vinton County looks to add more broadband access with grant
Volleyball players, coaches and parents from Hurricane, Winfield and Buffalo high schools...
High school volleyball players protest for right to play