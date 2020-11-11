Employee of department managed by commission tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission says they have been notified an employee, who works for one of its departments have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The commission was told on Wednesday.

Contact tracing is being conducted and those who were in close contact with the positive employee are being offered tests through the health department.

“I have been very concerned about the uptick in cases over the past several weeks for Kanawha County. The Commission has enforced the Health Department’s COVID guidelines. This employee was following guidelines, by wearing their mask when around other employees and the public. My thoughts are with the employee at this time and I do hope they recover quickly from this serious virus,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “My immediate concern is with the wellbeing of our employee and we wish him a speedy recovery. Our COVID-19 cases are growing and appear to be from community spread. We must remain vigilant and follow the guidelines.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with our employee at this time. I wish them a speedy recovery and will be thinking of their family as well,” stated Commissioner Henry C. Shores.

