Former Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. director, W.Va. Health Officer named to Biden transition team

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A doctor with ties to our region is now entrusted to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Transition Team.

Dr. Rahul Gupta is listed on the Biden-Harris transition website as the team leader of the office of National Drug Control Policy.

Dr. Gupta served as the leader of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 2009 until 2014.

He then went on to serve as West Virginia’s State Health Officer from 2015 through September of 2018 when he left for go work as the March of Dimes Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer.

