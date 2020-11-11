Advertisement

Former Kanawha-Charleston Health Dept. director, W.Va. Health Officer named to Biden transition team

Dr. Rahul Gupta is listed on the Biden-Harris transition website as the team leader of the...
Dr. Rahul Gupta is listed on the Biden-Harris transition website as the team leader of the office of National Drug Control Policy.(Source: Gray News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A doctor with ties to our region is now entrusted to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Transition Team.

Dr. Rahul Gupta is listed on the Biden-Harris transition website as the team leader of the office of National Drug Control Policy.

Dr. Gupta served as the leader of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 2009 until 2014.

He then went on to serve as West Virginia’s State Health Officer from 2015 through September of 2018 when he left for go work as the March of Dimes Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man died Monday after getting caught in a brush fire in Putnam County, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Elderly man’s death connected to brush fire; name released
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Name of person killed in crash released
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia
A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
After turning orange and being forced to sit out of their state tournaments due to the color...
3 Putnam County volleyball teams consider legal action for having to sit out state tournament

Latest News

It was roughly two weeks ago when the board voted to have in-person students return to the...
Mason County schools reverse decision to send in-person students back four days a week
The Pirates play in the semi-finals Wednesday night
WHEELERSBURG IN SOCCER FINAL FOUR
The National D-Day Memorial will hold a virtual Veteran's Day ceremony Wednesday.
Veterans Day forecast
Increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, Ohio are causing significant operational...
Lawrence County, Ohio Courthouse limiting access