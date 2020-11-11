Give back to those who served at local VA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In reflection of Veteran’s Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is asking Americans across the country to consider working at the VA as a way to honor and care for the Nation’s Veterans.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA has hired more than 58-thousand health care employees nationwide since March 29 and increased onboard employees by 13,000 this year.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.