Holiday mall hours across the Tri-state

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mall hours for the holiday season have been released!

Hours at the Huntington Mall are as follows:

November 26 (Thanksgiving) Closed

November 27 (Black Friday) 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

November 28 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

November 29 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more holiday hours at the Huntington Mall for the rest of the year, click here.

The Charleston Town Center has announced extended holiday hours for Thanksgiving:

November 26 (Thanksgiving) Closed

Friday, Nov. 27 9 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 12:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m

For additional hours throughout the rest of the holiday season at the Charleston Town Center, click here.

The Charleston Town Center says they will offer free parking on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Thanksgiving Weekend at parking garages on Quarrier and Lee Streets. There will also be Free Saturday parking on December 5, 12, and 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the mall’s Quarrier and Lee Street garages. You can park anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those dates for free and stay all day.

We are working to find out more information on the Ashland Town Center Mall’s holiday hours.

