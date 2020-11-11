Advertisement

Holiday mall hours across the Tri-state

Holiday shopping
Holiday shopping(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mall hours for the holiday season have been released!

Hours at the Huntington Mall are as follows:

  • November 26 (Thanksgiving) Closed
  • November 27 (Black Friday) 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • November 28 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • November 29 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more holiday hours at the Huntington Mall for the rest of the year, click here.

The Charleston Town Center has announced extended holiday hours for Thanksgiving:

  • November 26 (Thanksgiving) Closed
  • Friday, Nov. 27 9 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 28 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 29 12:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m

For additional hours throughout the rest of the holiday season at the Charleston Town Center, click here.

The Charleston Town Center says they will offer free parking on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Thanksgiving Weekend at parking garages on Quarrier and Lee Streets. There will also be Free Saturday parking on December 5, 12, and 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the mall’s Quarrier and Lee Street garages. You can park anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those dates for free and stay all day.

We are working to find out more information on the Ashland Town Center Mall’s holiday hours.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly man died Monday after getting caught in a brush fire in Putnam County, West Virginia.
UPDATE | Elderly man’s death connected to brush fire; name released
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Name of person killed in crash released
Handcuffs image
Murder suspect arrested in West Virginia
A couple from Barboursville, WV. shares their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
West Virginia couple shares experience with COVID-19 vaccine trial
Dr. Steven Stack announced the guidance Tuesday evening.
Thanksgiving guidance released in Kentucky

Latest News

'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago' will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12 on WSAZ...
'A Change of Seasons: Fifty Novembers Ago'
Debbie Burcham died 8 days after contracting the virus.
Wife of Lawrence County, Ohio treasurer dies of COVID-19
Police find counterfeit money
Police find counterfeit money
Several Vinton County, Ohio, residents may see improved internet connection in the near future.
Vinton County looks to add more broadband access with grant
Volleyball players, coaches and parents from Hurricane, Winfield and Buffalo high schools...
High school volleyball players protest for right to play