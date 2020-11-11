Huntington Mall prepares for holiday shopping during COVID

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holiday shopping rush will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of health and safety protocols have been put in place at the Huntington Mall to allow people to stick as closely as possible to their holiday traditions while following West Virginia and CDC guidelines.

The mall is changing its hours to allow for people to shop while social distancing. It also expects there to be lines outside certain stores due to capacity limits, and urges shoppers to be patient. The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and have extended hours on Black Friday and certain days leading up to the holidays.

“This gives people plenty of time to get in and shop, so hopefully we can keep that shopping going all day without it being huge lines,” marketing director Margi MacDuff said. “We expect there to be some crowds, so if people can wear their masks and be social distanced.”

MacDuff said most stores have already started having Black Friday sales in an effort to get people to shop now, as well as to reduce the number of people gathering later in the month. The mall will also be handing out gift cards to shoppers who are following COVID guidelines, including wearing their masks.

“We are all doing our part to keep everybody healthy, but still in the Christmas spirit,” MacDuff said. “People need to patient with the cashiers and the stores because they are all trying to get used to the new normal.”

A string of customers looking to get shopping done early walked through the mall on Tuesday. Many found stores were offering sales between 40 and 60 percent off normal prices.

“I always like to do my Christmas shopping early because there are not so many crowds,” shopper Camille McGraw said. “It’s so nice. There are hardly any people here today. It’s wonderful for me."

McGraw said this year is better to shop early and in-person to make sure you’re able to get the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one. She was afraid items might be sold out or not delivered in time if she didn’t get her shopping done early.

Another change to a family tradition is taking a picture with Santa. Children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap, MacDuff said. Santa will be behind a plastic protective barrier and families must reserve a five-minute appointment in advance to ensure proper cleaning can be done between visits.

“This way he doesn’t have to wear a mask when he gets the pictures taken with the kids,” MacDuff said. “The kids will still be able to tell him their wishes and what they want for Christmas; it will just be that little bit of protection for Santa and the kids.”

The changes allow the holiday tradition to continue, but might make a few families skip a photo with Santa this year.

Amanda Schultz was shopping on Tuesday with her two small children, and said they are likely to stay at home with family this holiday season to avoid crowds.

“For safety, my father-in-law can easily dress up as Santa, but it’s a lot of fun to bring your kids to the mall and sit on Santa’s lap," Schultz said. "We will just have to wait and see and play it by ear and look at the numbers and the trend and everything.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.