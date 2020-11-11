KDMC drive-thru testing center offering lab services

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland is now offering blood and lab work services for patients at a drive-thru testing location on their campus.

The specially built facility allows patients to drive into a garage bay and get bloodwork, a flu shot, or even COVID-19 test without getting out of their car.

“We wanted to have some kind of service for them where they wouldn’t have to come into the hospital if they were scared and they could come and drive through and have their labs and other services done,” said Shawn Boggs with diagnostic services.

According to the CDC, nearly 41% of adults have avoided seeking medical treatment because of COVID concerns.

The facility is located on the corner of 24th Street and Carter Avenue and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are only needed for COVID testing.

