Kentucky reaches highest total of new COVID-19 cases with 2,700

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state is reporting the highest ever daily total of new coronavirus cases with 2,700.

The positivity rate is at 8.12%, which is the highest it has been since May 5, Beshear says.

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.

14 new coronavirus deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours. There have been 1,604 total deaths since the outbreak began.

