Lawrence County, Ohio Courthouse limiting access

Increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, Ohio are causing significant operational...
Increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, Ohio are causing significant operational changes at that county’s courthouse.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Increasing cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County are causing significant operational changes at that county’s courthouse.

According to a news release from the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, starting Thursday, they’ll be limiting access to appointment only until further notice.

All county government offices will be changing operations back to virtual, telephone, and mail until it’s deemed safe to fully reopen.

If you need to conduct business at the courthouse, you’re asked to call the appropriate office before visiting.

The release says most county government offices remain open and fully operational during normal business hours.

The Lawrence County treasurer’s office is currently closed to the public but remains operational.

The Lawrence County prosecutor and Lawrence County clerk of courts offices are closed at this time.

The OSU Extension Office (740-533-4322) is also affected.

